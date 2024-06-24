Abhishek, Riyan, Mayank set to be picked for Zimbabwe T20s

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's dashing opener Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Following their impressive showing in IPL 2024, the young trio of Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Mayank Yadav are likely to earn their maiden call-up to the Indian team for the T20I series against Zimbabwe next month.

India will be play a match five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, to be played from July 6 to 14 in Harare.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' batting star Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

With the series in Zimbabwe starting a week after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, the senior players are likely to be rested.



Sunrisers all-rounder Abhishek set the IPL on fire with his blazing knocks in the Powerplay, smashing 484 runs at a strike rate of 204 with three fifties, including 42 sixes in 16 games.



Parag finally came good for Rajasthan Royals. He formed a vital cog in the Royals' middle order, with 573 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52, with four half-centuries.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' pace sensation Mayank Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Young Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank made everyone stand and take notice of his raw pace as he consistently bowled at 150kmph with good control over his line and length. He was ruled out after playing four games because of injury after taking seven wickets at an average of 12, but he has been earmarked as one for the future.

Making his delayed IPL debut, Mayank claimed 3/27 against Punjab Kings, rattling the likes of England batter Jonny Bairstow with his express speed. He hurled a 155.8kph thunderbolt in that match to register the league's fastest ball this season, prompting West Indian Ian Bishop to say he bowled "like a child of the wind".