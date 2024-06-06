T20 WC: Ireland seeks redemption against Canada

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ireland Cricket/X.com

Ireland, reeling from a heavy defeat against India, will face a hungry Canada in a crucial T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Friday. Both teams are looking to bounce back after opening losses.

Ireland, despite boasting seasoned batters like Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, and Harry Tector, were skittled out for a meagre total against India. They'll be desperate to learn from their mistakes and salvage their World Cup campaign.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Canada Cricket/X.com

Canada, though coming off a defeat to the USA, will be buoyed by their 10-wicket victory over Ireland in the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Captain Navneet Dhaliwal, a key player in that win, will be crucial for their chances.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva and Rishiv Joshi.

Ireland vs Canada: Friday, 8 PM

Namibia aims to build on thrilling Super Over win

In another Group B clash, Namibia, fresh off their dramatic Super Over victory over Oman, will take on Scotland. Namibia will rely on veterans Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese, while Scotland will hope to translate their fight against England into a winning performance.

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Scotland vs Namibia: Friday, 12:30 AM (Friday)

Where to watch: T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network. It will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.