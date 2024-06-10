I tried not to go for magic deliveries: Bumrah

'We had to be very mindful of not overdoing it and yes add up the pressure, use the big boundaries, try to use things to our advantage. That is what we were doing. So, in that we created pressure and everybody got wickets.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. Photograph: BCCI/X

Following India's six run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup clash, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his admiration for bowling and how run-fests do not really excite him.

Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul put the pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium in New York on Sunday.

The win keeps India's World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

"We are very happy that we did not come here with that baggage (of IPL being batter friendly) and when we are getting help here, we were trying to use it," Bumrah said at the post-match press conference.

"When the bat and ball challenge is good it is more interesting to watch the match. When it is bat vs bat, I switch off the TV. I have been a fan of bowling since childhood. When there is a challenge between bat and ball, that is the game I like. No complaints. I am very happy," he added.

Speaking about the victory, Bumrah said: "Even when there is help, you can be desperate, and you can try to go fuller and try to pull that magic delivery. I tried not to do that but when we came, the swing and seam had reduced. So, we had to be accurate because if we go for magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run-making becomes easy and they know the target.

"So, we had to be very mindful of not overdoing it and yes add up the pressure, use the big boundaries, try to use things to our advantage. That is what we were doing. So, in that we created pressure and everybody got wickets," Bumrah added.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished with three wickets. Photograph: ICC/X

Bumrah said that he never focused on the outside noise about his injuries and the future.

"I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do. Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion take over, then things do not really work for me. So, I was trying to do that, trying to create my own bubble, and trying to focus on that and try to put my best foot forward," he added.

The Indian pace spearhead was appreciative of the support from a largely Indian and Asian crowd at the Nassau County Stadium which made players feel at home.

"A lot of emotion does come in and it did not feel like we are not playing in India because the support that we get, wherever we go, we get a lot of support and fans come in large numbers. So that does help with the energy part of the setup that we have. So yeah, very happy with the support and we were happy that we were able to give them a win as well," he added.

Bumrah said that the team was disappointed by the total they put on and wanted some more runs, but were well aware of the fact that the chasing would be tricky on this tough surface. He pointed out that his third over, when he got the crucial wicket of Mohammed Rizwan, was the turning point of the game.