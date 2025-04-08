Kohli, Rohit Hug; Pandya Bros Kiss

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hugs Rohit Sharma after the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

A heartfelt moment unfolded in IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025, as Virat Kohli hugged Rohit Sharma after an electrifying clash at the Wankhede stadium.



It was a night of mixed fortunes for the batting maestros. Rohit, the Mumbai Indians veteran, struggled again, falling for just 17. Kohli lit up the Wankhede with a sparkling 67 off 42 balls, steering Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling 12 run victory.

The stalwarts shared a brief chat before their hug. Wonder what words of wisdom Kohli offered the out-of-form Rohit.





***

The evening was an emotional one for the Pandya family, as the MI vs RCB showdown turned into gripping sibling rivalry.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya greets brother Krunal with a kiss after the match.

Hardik Pandya launched a blistering counter-attack, hammering 42 off 15 balls to revive MI's hopes from a dire situation. Showing no mercy, he smashed back-to-back sixes off elder brother Krunal in the 15th over.

But Krunal had the final say. His three wicket haul in the last over sealed RCB's first Wankhede triumph in a decade.

Once the match ended, the Pandya brothers had a long, warm chat, full of brotherly love.

***

IMAGE: Virat Kohli proudly showed off his T20 World Cup 2024 championship ring. Photograph and video: RCB/X

Virat Kohli is riding high on RCB's victory in Mumbai and he's not shy about flaunting it.

Virat brought out his playful side, channeling WWE legend John Cena in a light-hearted video shared by the franchise.

With Cena's iconic entrance theme 'My Time is Now' playing in the background, Kohli proudly showed off his T20 World Cup 2024 championship ring and delivered the wrestler's signature 'You Can't See Me' gesture, waving his hand in front of his face in true Cena style.

The video, posted on RCB's X handle, perfectly captured Kohli's infectious energy and team spirit.

In one fun moment, Kohli is seen jokingly putting on a flashy ring-watch and breaking into dance, drawing laughs from teammates. Australian international Tim David even joins Kohli for a few steps.

With form and flair for entertainment, Kohli has once again proven he's not just a champion on the field -- but also the heartbeat of the RCB squad.