Did Pakistan's Imad Wasim deliberately waste balls?

Former Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and the players, after their six-run loss to India on Sunday.

IMAGE: Imad Wasim looked ill at ease against Axar Patel and was unable to penetrate the field during his 23-ball 15. Photograph: X

Former Pakistan skipper Salim Malik has accused Imad Wasim of deliberately wasting balls in Pakistan's six-run loss to arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup in New York.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

Wasim took 23 balls to score his 15 runs in the losing cause.

"You look at his (Wasim) innings and it appears as if he was wasting balls not scoring runs and making things difficult in the run-chase," Malik said on 24 News channel.

Another former captain Shahid Afridi feels all is not well in the Pakistan dressing room and some players have issues with skipper Babar Azam.

"A captain brings everyone together, either he spoils the team environment or he builds the team. Let this World Cup finish, and I will speak openly," said Afridi.

"I have such a relationship with Shaheen (Afridi) that if I talk about him, people will say I am favouring my son-in-law," he added.

Afridi's daughter is married to left-arm pacer Shaheen, who was removed as T20 captain just before the World Cup after just one series in New Zealand.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar minced no words in criticising Pakistan's below-par performance, saying the Babar Azam-led side doesn't deserve to be in the Super Eight stage.

"I think I should have a template text. Disappointed & hurt automatically set to be posted. The whole nation is down and out. Morale is down. Somehow you have to show intent to win. Do Pakistan deserve to be out of Super Eight? God knows," Akhtar said in a video message on X.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and said the Babar Azam-led side requires "major surgery".

"I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery," Naqvi was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media in New York.

Naqvi also felt that it is time to start looking at players who are sitting outside the team for sometime now.

"It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," he said.

Naqvi, who took over as chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government, made it clear that the PCB had done everything to facilitate the players.

"Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything."

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels Pakistan lack self belief.

"Sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games .. this was one of them .. Pakistan just don't believe they can win .. Simple as that .. #INDvsPAK."

After back-to-back defeats against minnows USA and India, Pakistan's Super Eight chances now rests on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping that the Americans lose to India and Ireland.

Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run rate.