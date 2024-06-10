Brilliant Bumrah shuts up Doubting Thomases

'I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it's a cliched answer...but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Mohmmad Rizwan. Photograph: ICC/X

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah came to his team's rescue again to lead them to a six-run win over Pakistan at the Nassau County Stadium, in New York, on Sunday.

He took a match-winning 3/14 against Pakistan in the low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller on Sunday -- Pakistan's seventh loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup history.

Bumrah's miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters. Bumrah first claimed the all important wicket of Babar for 13, edging to Suryakumar Yadav.

Bumrah was redeployed in what looked to be India's last hope, and the result was immediate.

His first delivery back fired underneath Mohammed Rizwan's bat to make a mess of the stumps, sparking India's charge to a come-from-behind win.

"I think the first wicket was very important as well to set the base because then you start adding pressure," Bumrah began, reflecting on his impact on the result.

"If they get off to a good start on this wicket, because we didn't have a lot of runs on the board, then the pressure keeps on rising on us.

"And then that third over of mine, that was a crucial stage of that situation, the game would have been over if that would have gone Pakistan's favour.

"So that was also a crucial stage. Everybody came in and they were trying to execute what they wanted to, and they were able to do that. I think all of it's a combination of all those things that really helped us."

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has 67 wickets across the three formats in the last one year. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/X

Bumrah couldn't help but laugh at how the narrative about him has changed in a year's time -- from being someone whose career is finished to the one who is at the peak of his prowess.

In 2022, Bumrah underwent surgery for a lower back stress fracture and missed the T20 World Cup in Australia. Just before his comeback in a home bilateral series, he developed a strain and was out for more than 10 months.

As a result, people became sceptical of his ability to handle the workload of three formats.

But Indian cricket's rare gem sealed the lips of Doubting Thomases with 67 wickets across three formats in the last one year.

"See a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed," he said taking a shot at all those who doubted his ability to fight back.



"For me, I am not looking at whether I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it's a cliched answer...but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this," the 30-year-old revealed.

"How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do," he added.



As one of greatest pacers active currently, Bumrah could well be called the leader of 'Fast Bowlers' Union'.

"I always advocate bowlers, but we're very happy with the appreciation that bowlers have received because our country is obviously a batsman-loving country and we understand but we are very happy that bowlers are coming up front," Bumrah said.