Praise for Rohit and Co after defending lowest ever total in T20 WC

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: BCCI/X

Team India made history after their thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in their high-octane ICC T20 World Cup clash, becoming the team to have defended the lowest total ever in the tournament's history.

India managed to defend the target of 120 runs, restricting Pakistan to 113/7 in their 20 overs. Tied with Sri Lanka defending 120 runs against New Zealand by bundling them out for 60 runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup, India has defended the lowest total ever in the tournament history.

Also, India has outdone themselves, successfully defending their lowest total in T20I cricket. Previously, the lowest total defended successfully by India in T20Is was 139 runs against Zimbabwe in 2016, restricting them to 135/6 and winning by three runs.

With this, India has secured their seventh win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, having lost just one game, back in the 2021 edition in UAE, by 10 wickets.

The Indian cricket fraternity praised the team for pulling off the win.

'Joint lowest-ever total defended in a T20 World Cup! Congratulations Team India,' Anil Kumble tweeted.

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was also over the moon following India's win.

"Congratulations Team India Buraaaahhhh chak te phatte. Superb knock @RishabhPant17 and Top bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and the whole unit .. way to go. Now score is 15 times india has won only 1 time Pakistan hv won against India in the World Cup matches . Seems like tennis score @BCCI #INDvsPAK #t20USA," tweeted Harbhajan.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X: 'India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result. T20 may be a batters' game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup.'

'One more WIN, and this one... means a little more! Let's keep this going @BCCI #T20WorldCup #INDPAK,' Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed pacer Bumrah, saying, 'Bumrah you are my hero.'

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina wrote on X: 'Congratulations team India! Great character and hunger to win against Pakistan.'

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim.