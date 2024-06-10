Hardik, Bumrah Scale New T20I Landmarks

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets to break the back of Pakistan's innings in New York, June 9, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

In a nerve-wracking battle between bat and ball, Pakistan could not hold their nerve while chasing 120 runs and collapsed after a strong start as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya pulled back the game with their bowling and left their opponents short by six runs at New York's Nassau county stadium in New York, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Pace spearhead Bumrah overtook all-rounder Hardik to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Bumrah was at his most lethal, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 3.50. Bumrah's victims were the star opening pair of Skipper Babar Azam and Muhammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

In 64 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 79 wickets at an average of 18.67 and an economy rate of 6.44, with the best figures of 3/11. Hardik has 78 wickets in 94 T20Is with the best figures of 4/16.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya took two wickets and conceded 24 runs against Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

Hardik also scripted a record on Sunday, when he became the highest wicket taker for India against Pakistan in T20Is.

In six innings, he has 13 Pakistani wickets at an average of 12, a strike rate of 9.9 and an economy rate of a measly 7.25.

The leading wicket-taker for India in the T20I format is spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 96 wickets in 80 games at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19, with best figures of 6/25.

In second place is India's swing specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 90 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96, with best figures of 5/4.

New Zealand's pace veteran Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, with 157 wickets in 123 matches at an average of 23.15 and an economy rate of 8.13, with best figures of 5/13.