Photograph and video: ICC/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar was seen playing baseball in New York with Ravi Shastri.

The legendary batter travelled to the USA to attend the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, June 9, at the Nassau county international cricket stadium.

Tendulkar was spotted trying his hand at baseball, facing pitches from Shastri. The 51-year-old maestro effortlessly adapted to the new sport, delivering powerful hits and captivating the crowd with his skills.