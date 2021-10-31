News
Suryakumar misses NZ match due to 'back spasms'

Suryakumar misses NZ match due to 'back spasms'

October 31, 2021 19:49 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut as he opened the batting with KL Rahul. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was left out of India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand on Sunday after he 'complained of back-spasm', leading to a forced change in the playing eleven.

 

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," BCCI said in a statement.

Suryakumar's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut as he opened the batting with KL Rahul with Rohit Sharma pushed down the order.

India made another change for the New Zealand match with Shardul Thakur replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It's a do-or-die match for India, who lost to Pakistan in their opening game, against New Zealand as far as their chances of going through to the semi-finals are concerned.

Viswanath recalls first meeting with Mantri, Umrigar
How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...
Babar's mother was on ventilator when Pak played India
T20 WC PIX: Afghanistan rout Namibia for second win
Sameer Wankhede a Hindu Dalit: Athawale
Modi, G20 leaders visit iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome
T20 World Cup: Who will win? IND or NZ?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

What are Sunny and Vengsarkar doing?

'Buttler one of the best players in the game'

