How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...

IMAGE: The Indian team enjoy a game of beach volleyball in Dubai on Friday, October 29, 2021. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team enjoyed their day off from practice with a game of beach volleyball in Dubai on Friday.

India, who had a one week break ahead of their T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Sunday, decided not to travel to Abu Dhabi for their practice session on Friday.

Instead, they took to the private beach at their hotel in Dubai and played a game of beach volleyball amongst themselves with the coaching staff, including mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and batting coach Vikram Rathour, also taking part.

"A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off!', BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.