News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar's mother was on ventilator when Pakistan played India

Babar's mother was on ventilator when Pakistan played India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 30, 2021 21:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam, 2nd left, with his family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Azam Siddiqui/Instagram

Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when the Pakistan skipper went about leading his team to a thumping victory over arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

 

This was revealed by the captain's father Azam Siddiqui on social media on Saturday.

The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 68 against India, even as his mother was put on a ventilator following a surgery.

Babar's father has posted a message on his Instagram account saying that the Pakistan captain played all three World Cup games 'in severe distress'.

"It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator," Azam Siddiqui said on Instagram.

"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now," he added.

Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, having won all their three matches so far, including the 10-wicket drubbing of India in their opening game.

"The purpose of sharing is to not criticise our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," Siddiqui said.

Babar is captaining Pakistan for the first time in a global event and has done well so far, evidence of which is the team's unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will next take on Namibia on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...
How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...
First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!
First Look: South Africa's de Kock takes the knee!
Pakistan's trust in big-hitting Asif Ali pays off
Pakistan's trust in big-hitting Asif Ali pays off
PIX: Miller's final-over heroics power SA to victory
PIX: Miller's final-over heroics power SA to victory
IPL 2022: BCCI sets Rs 90 crore as salary purse
IPL 2022: BCCI sets Rs 90 crore as salary purse
71% turnout in Bengal bypoll, scuffle in some pockets
71% turnout in Bengal bypoll, scuffle in some pockets
Lieutenant, soldier killed in mysterious LoC blast
Lieutenant, soldier killed in mysterious LoC blast

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Pawar decries trolling of players after loss to Pak

Pawar decries trolling of players after loss to Pak

Attacking someone over religion most pathetic: Kohli

Attacking someone over religion most pathetic: Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances