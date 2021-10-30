What are Sunny and Vengsarkar doing at Wankhede?

Cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar received yet another tribute in their native Mumbai when the Sunil Gavaskar Box and Dilip Vengsarkar Stand were inaugurated at the city's Wankhede stadium.

On our wish list: A Gavaskar stand at one of the grounds in the West Indies -- Port of Spain in Trinidad, we think, would be apt -- to celebrate the Little Master's incomparable achievements against the fiery West Indian bowling attack at their peak, which none of his contemporaries matched.

Also on our wish list: If the folks at Lords could rise above their stodginess and give Dilip Vengsarkar -- the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries at the hallowed cricket ground -- his due at the Mecca of cricket. A 'Colonel Vengsarkar' box maybe.

In the meanwhile, please click on the images for a better look at Friday's event.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, right, along with Dilip Vengsarkar, second from right, Manali Vengsarkar, third from right, Sachin Tendulkar, third from left, Sunil Gavaskar, second from left, and Sharad Pawar, left, at the inaguration of the Dilip Vengsarkar Stand and the Sunil Gavaskar Box at the Wankhede stadium, October 29, 2021.

All photographs: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tendulkar takes a a golf cart ride at the Wankhede -- a ground where he played his 200th and final Test and has a stand named in his honour -- to the event.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com