Surrey post 820/9 vs Durham to break 126-yr-old record

Surrey post 820/9 vs Durham to break 126-yr-old record

July 01, 2025 10:39 IST

Dom Sibley

IMAGE: Surrey's Dom Sibley celebrates after completing his triple hundred against Durham on Day 2 of their County Championship match on Monday. Photograph: Surrey Cricket/X

Surrey broke a 126-year-old club record when they posted their highest total in a county cricket match on Monday, declaring their first innings at 820/9 against

Durham on the second day of their County Championship clash at the Oval in London.

 

Dom Sibley scored 305 while fellow England internationals Sam Curran (108), Dan Lawrence (178) and Will Jacks (119) pitched in with centuries as Surrey improved on their previous record of 811 scored against Somerset in 1899 at the same venue.

Yorkshire's total of 887 against Warwickshire in 1896 remains the highest total in county cricket, with Surrey's record the fourth-highest in the list.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
