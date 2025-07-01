Indian bowlers detox from 'filthy IPL habits'

IMAGE: Jasprit Biumrah and his fellow seamers have been using multi-coloured balls in training since the start of the English summer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

The Indian pace attack, practising with two-coloured balls to shed the "filthy" habits of white-ball cricket, drew plenty of attention at the penultimate net session ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston.

Jasprit Bumrah was seen holding a red and white ball at the start of the session and so were the other members of the Indian pace battery.

It is common practice to use multi coloured balls and to be specific, the Indian pacers have been using them since the start of the English summer.

One reason for it is that the fast bowlers arrived in England after a lengthy white-ball stint, including the Champions Trophy and the subsequent Indian Premier League.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said training with the two-coloured balls helps in eliminating white ball tendencies from the red ball game.

"It's not a new thing. All the ball manufacturers make those balls. We talk about detoxing the bowlers, just getting the very basics right. And that's the easiest way to give you an indication. Guys have come out of a long IPL season and the filthy habits of that cricket.

"We don't want that creeping into Test cricket. So Morne (Morkel) and the bowlers just use that tool just to make sure the basic fundamentals are in place. We've been using it for the last two weeks," said Doeschate.