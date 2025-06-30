HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rishabh Pant Relaxes With Mum, Sis

June 30, 2025 10:44 IST

Rishabh Pant with his sister and mother

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with mum Saroj and sister Sakshi in Birmingham. Photographs: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant enjoyed a deserved break from cricket to unwind with his family in Birmingham.

Joined by mother Saroj and sister Sakshi, Rishabh cherished the downtime ahead of the second Test against England, starting on Wednesday.

'The moments, the memories and the love,' he captioned the Instagram post.

Rishabh Pant

India's hopes hinge on Pant, who became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score two centuries in a Test during the series opener at Headingley, but the visitors still finished on the losing side.

The India vice-captain will take a lot of confidence from his superb showing in his previous Test in Birmingham in 2022, when he dazzled with knocks of 146 and 57.

Rishabh Pant

