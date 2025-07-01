India put their weight behind butter-fingered Jaiswal

'His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped four catches in the first Test, as England batters made most of the good fortune. Photograph: Jio Cinema/X

After dropping four catches at Leeds, majority of them in the slips, Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be seen at gully in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston against England, starting on July 2.

India dropped several catching opportunities throughout the opening Test against England, which was eventually the game-changer during their five-wicket defeat at Headingley.

India dropped as many as eight catches at Leeds and those chances cost India a whopping 250 runs, a valuable tally that held the power to change the visitors' fate.

Jaiswal was the offender-in-chief with four dropped chances.

But India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed Jaiswal following his poor outing in the field during both innings of the first Test.

During the fielding drills ahead of the 2nd Test, the slip cordon training included Karun Nair, KL Rahul, captain Shubman Gill while Reddy and Sai Sudharsan were switching between fourth slip and gully.

"We always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. We want to manage his confidence," said Doeschate.

"There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners. And we want to pick more guys in that position. So the more versatile we are as a fielding unit, the more guys can do more jobs.

"And maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up," said the assistant coach.

In the fifth over of the first innings, Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett on 11, who eventually got dismissed 23.5 overs later on 62. In the seventh over, India's gun fielder Ravindra Jadeja floored the ball and allowed Duckett another lifeline on 15.

In the 31st over, Jaiswal was the culprit yet again when he failed to keep hold of the ball and allowed Ollie Pope to continue with his innings on 60. He stayed for 20.2 overs and returned with a valuable 106.

Fortune continued to stand by England's side when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped Harry Brook on 46 in the 72nd over, who was dismissed 16.3 overs later on 99. This wasn't the only time Brook saw his catch go down.

In the 85th over, Jaiswal's torrid run continued when he fumbled the opportunity and gave Brook another lifeline when he had struck 82 runs.

Debutant Sai Sudharsan was the next culprit, who allowed Jamie Smith a second life after spilling his catch in the 72nd over when he had just 19 runs across his name. Smith continued to bat for the next 7.5 overs and returned with 40.

India's dropped catching fiasco continued in the second innings, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah dropped Zak Crawley off his own delivery in the 29th over when the English opener was at 38. The lanky batter continued to bat for 13.4 overs and was dismissed on 65.

Jaiswal dropped a record fourth opportunity when he spilt Duckett's catch in the 39th over when the southpaw was at 97. He punished India for the mistake and returned to the dressing room with 149 after 15.5 overs.

India will take on England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which will be played from July 2 to 6.