REVEALED! How Bumrah Proposed To Sanjana

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan was shocked by Jasprit Bumrah's bubble balcony proposal. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

In the middle of bio-bubble restrictions and empty stadiums, Jasprit Bumrah managed to script one of the most heartfelt off-field moments of the IPL 2020 season.

The fast bowler, known for his calm under pressure, revealed how he pulled off a surprise proposal to Sanjana Ganesan -- complete with candles, cake, and a secret ring -- all while navigating strict COVID protocols.

In a candid interview with Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, the couple opened up about how the proposal came to be, despite the logistical nightmares of quarantine restrictions and bubble protocols.

Sanjana and Jasprit tied the knot in 2021 after more than two years of dating and are now proud parents to baby boy Angad, born in 2023.

'That was during COVID times. So, there were bubbles for each and every team,' Bumrah recalled on the show, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

'As luck would have it, she was in KKR, and I was with the Mumbai Indians. Both teams were in Abu Dhabi. I carried a ring in the hope that perhaps after the tournament ends, I'll get a chance. Apart from the ground interactions, we couldn't meet because of the bubble.'

But the pacer wasn't going to let strict protocols get in the way of a life-changing moment.

'So, she was out. Then, I had to tell people that 'Look, 'I've brought this ring. Please arrange a bubble-to-bubble transfer. So, that transfer happened.

'When she arrived, I did everything myself. I placed the cake myself, decorated everything in my room and I had the ring ready,' he added.

Sanjana, meanwhile, had no idea what was coming. Recalling the moment with a laugh, she said, 'I've come to the room and he's telling me, "Balcony mein chalo (come to the balcony)." I am like, "I've just walked in, at least give me water."

'But he's like, "Nahi nahi balcony mein chalo (no, no come to the balcony).'

Bumrah explained the chaos that followed behind the scenes. 'I had lit candles and it overlooked the beach, so the wind kept blowing them out. I struggled so much.'

The couple is currently in England, where India are in the middle of a five Test series against the hosts.

Bumrah was India's standout bowler in the opening Test at Headingley, but his efforts couldn't stop a five wicket loss on the final day.

Speculation now surrounds his availability for the second Test in Birmingham, as the team management weighs workload management for their most prized fast bowler.