Surprise! Rohit makes unexpected appearance at Oval

The Hitman's surprise visit drew the attention of fans and spectators alike, as the spotlight briefly moved away from the gripping on-field proceedings.

IMAGE: India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma arrives at the Kennington Oval to catch the live action of Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Sony Liv/X

As India continued to dominate the third's day's play of the fifth and final Test against England, ODI skipper Rohit Sharma made an unexpected appearance at the Kennington Oval to enjoy the live action.

The Hitman's surprise visit drew the attention of fans and spectators alike, as the spotlight briefly moved away from the gripping on-field proceedings.

Photographs and Video: ANI

The cameras captured Rohit entering the venue where he scored a scintillating century in 2021, smashing a stroke-filled 127 off 256 deliveries, during the fourth Test of the five-match series.

The knock, which contained 14 boundaries and one six, paved the way for a historic Test win for India in England.

It was the swashbuckling opener's first Test ton away from home.

Rohit, who announced a shock retirement from the longest format of the game days before the selectors announced the squad for England tour, had retired from the T20 format after India's historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024.

Rohit and Virat Kohli, who also retired from both formats, are now active only in ODIs.

Both the stalwarts are expected to be seen in action at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who took over Test captaincy from Kohli in 2022, tallied 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, which includes 12 tons and 18 half-centuries.