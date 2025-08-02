Cricket fraternity hails Jaiswal's Oval masterclass!

Former England international Michael Atherton called Jaiswal one of the best young players in the world.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 164-ball 118 against England in the fifth Test contained fourteen boundaries and two sixes. Photograph: BCCI/X

The cricket fraternity on Saturday lavished praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after the young opener produced a masterful century on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

The southpaw smashed a sparkling 164-ball 118, guiding India to a position of power in challenging conditions.

Taking to his official X handle, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar termed Jaiswal's knock as 'outstanding'. The legendary batter also praised Akash Deep for his valiant half-century.

"Outstanding 100 by Yashasvi on a sporting pitch that tested courage and concentration. Full marks to Akashdeep too, batting with heart and determination under pressure. Keep fighting, India," Sachin wrote.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar emphasised Jaiswal's quality of carrying his form through a series.

"160 & couple of quality 80s in Australia in BGT, only batter who carried his form in that series. Now 2 hundreds in England! One in the first Test and this in the last. Again carrying form till the end. Take a bow Yashasvi Jaiswal!," Manjrekar posted.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was in awe of the youngster's ability to delivery under pressure as he wrote: "Yashasvi Jaiswal, the most talented left-hander going around in Test cricket at the moment. High pressure."

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton called Jaiswal one of the best young players in the world, who made most of the reprieves to reach the three-digit mark.

"Jaiswal is an outstanding young player. He started this series with a hundred and is finishing it with another - and it may be a hundred that takes India into a winning position. Jaiswal was dropped twice and is not a player you want to give chances to," he said.

"He is one of the best young players in the world and scored a century that almost elicited a smile from India's coach. Smile, Gambhir, come on!" he added.