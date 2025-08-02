PIX: India Take Command As Akash, Jaiswal Hit Fifties

Images from Day 3 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Saturday.

● SCORECARD







IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates his half-century with Yashasvi Jaiswal during Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Nightwatchman Akash Deep smashed his way to a maiden half-century, frustrating a lacklustre England and putting India in a strong position at lunch on Day 3 of the final Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Resuming the day at 75 for two, India did exceedingly well to reach 189 for three at the break with Yashasvi Jaiswal (85 not out off 106 balls) and Akash Deep (66 off 94 balls) sharing a 107-run stand off 150 balls.

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates after reaching his half-century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The India pacer, who was on four overnight, was eventually dismissed by Jamie Overton towards the end of the session with a well-directed short ball aiming his rib cage leaving him in a tangle. Gus Atkinson took an easy catch at point.

A bowler short due to Chris Woakes's shoulder dislocation, England could control the run flow against Akash Deep who slashed his bat plenty of times in the session and got away with it.

A fourth catch went abegging when Zak Crawley dropped a sitter at third slip offered by Akash off a Josh Tongue delivery.

IMAGE: Yashsavi Jaiswal plays the ramp shot. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The surface also played a lot better than the first two days with the ball not seaming around that much. There were plenty of edges down the third man region but did not result in wickets.

Akash Deep, who had just one first-class fifty to his name prior to this game, made his intentions clear in the first over of the day bowled by left-arm spinner Jacob Bethell. The Indian cleared his leg and dispatched Bethell over mid-wicket for a boundary.

IMAGE: Akash Deep in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Akash Deep did not hold against the fast bowlers as well, especially Atkinson. He got to his fifty with another slog off Atkinson.

He was understandably fired up with his stellar effort that was duly applauded by the Indian dressing room.

Jaiswal, at the other end, was happy to let his batting partner go for his shots.

However, he did play a ramp off Overton that went for a boundary.