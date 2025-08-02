HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Siraj pays tribute to Thorpe, then crashes England's party

Siraj pays tribute to Thorpe, then crashes England's party

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 02, 2025 12:08 IST

Siraj now has 203 international wickets in 101 matches, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had 201 wickets in his career.

Mohammed Siraj dons the GT headband on Day 2 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Friday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj dons the GT headband on Day 2 of the 5th Test at The Oval on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

With the ball in hand or otherwise, Mohammed Siraj always has his heart on his sleeve.

Day 2 of the 5th Test at the Oval, former England batter Graham Thorpe was remembered on his birth anniversary with everyone from fans to broadcasters donning headbands as a mark of tribute.

And Siraj too joined in and wore a GT (Graham Thorpe) headband as a mark of respect on the English legend’s birth anniversary.

 

Siraj then went to wreak havoc as he, along with Prasidh Krishna ran in relentlessly and picked four wickets apiece to peg England back to 247.

Siraj now has 203 international wickets in 101 matches, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who had 201 wickets in his career.  Siraj's 201 scalps have come at an average of 28.94 and an economy rate of 4.11, with best figures of 6/15 against Australia. Siraj’s wickets include 118 in Tests, 71 in ODIs, and 14 in T20Is. 

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday lauded pacers Siraj and Krishna for their four-wicket hauls.

Siraj was the standout performer, dismissing England skipper Ollie Pope, world No.1 Test batter Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook. Siraj returned with figures of 4/62, while Krishna also impressed with a spell of 4/80. Akash Deep contributed with a wicket as well.

Praising the Indian pace duo, Pathan tweeted, 'When you give the responsibility of leading the pack to Mohammed Siraj, he delivers differently. And those four wickets will do a world of good to Prasidh Krishna.

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: 'Such an enthralling day's cricket. Irrespective of where this series goes, India have shown tremendous fighting spirit. And no one exemplified that more than Siraj in his 2nd spell.'

Mumbai cricket veteran official Makarand Waingankar called Siraj the epitome of fitness.

'All aspiring teenage pacers must follow the fitness schedule of Mohammed Siraj who has so far bowled 155 overs and taken 18 wickets in 5 Tests.'

Siraj is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing England series having grabbed 18 scalps in 9 innings, at an average of 25.23 and an economy of 3.06, with best figures of 6/70. 

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

