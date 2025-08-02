Mohammed Siraj, who now leads the wicket-takers' chart in the series with 18 scalps, showcased his control on Day 2 of the Oval Test.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals for the lbw wicket of England's Ollie Pope. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former India pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj after the Hyderabad seamer played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Despite being hammered early on, Siraj roared back with a fiery spell, finishing with figures of 4/86, three dismissals via LBW and one bowled, breaking the spine of England's middle order.

England had got off to a flying start, racing to 92 without loss in just 12.4 overs but once Akash Deep got the breakthrough, it was Siraj and Prasidh Krishna who took charge and bundled England for 247.

Aaron lauded Siraj's persistence and wicket-taking mindset.

'I always believed Siraj would come back and take wickets -- that's been his story this series. He might not have the best first spell -- tends to go for runs -- but that's because he's always hunting for wickets. You need bowlers like that' Aaron said on JioHotstar.

Siraj, who now leads the wicket-takers' chart in the series with 18 scalps, showcased his control and Aaron particularly highlighted the use of his signature delivery.

'Today, he used his wobble seam really well -- his most effective weapon. Once he trusted that and used the outswinger sparingly, he was at his best. That ball that swung back in and trapped the left-hander LBW -- classic Siraj,' Aaron added.

Known for his relentless energy and fighting spirit, Siraj's presence on the field lifts the team, and Aaron summed it up perfectly.

'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny -- he brings relentless energy and always delivers,' he noted.