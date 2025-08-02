HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny'

'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 12:17 IST

x

Mohammed Siraj, who now leads the wicket-takers' chart in the series with 18 scalps, showcased his control on Day 2 of the Oval Test.

India's Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals for the lbw wicket of England's Ollie Pope

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj successfully appeals for the lbw wicket of England's Ollie Pope. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former India pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj after the Hyderabad seamer played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test. Despite being hammered early on, Siraj roared back with a fiery spell, finishing with figures of 4/86, three dismissals via LBW and one bowled, breaking the spine of England's middle order.

 

England had got off to a flying start, racing to 92 without loss in just 12.4 overs but once Akash Deep got the breakthrough, it was Siraj and Prasidh Krishna who took charge and bundled England for 247.

Aaron lauded Siraj's persistence and wicket-taking mindset.

'I always believed Siraj would come back and take wickets -- that's been his story this series. He might not have the best first spell -- tends to go for runs -- but that's because he's always hunting for wickets. You need bowlers like that' Aaron said on JioHotstar.

Siraj, who now leads the wicket-takers' chart in the series with 18 scalps, showcased his control and Aaron particularly highlighted the use of his signature delivery.

'Today, he used his wobble seam really well -- his most effective weapon. Once he trusted that and used the outswinger sparingly, he was at his best. That ball that swung back in and trapped the left-hander LBW -- classic Siraj,' Aaron added.

Known for his relentless energy and fighting spirit, Siraj's presence on the field lifts the team, and Aaron summed it up perfectly.

'You can call him a lionheart or an energizer bunny -- he brings relentless energy and always delivers,' he noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fraught by errors, but England seek positives
Fraught by errors, but England seek positives
Undeterred by criticism, Krishna sticks to team role
Undeterred by criticism, Krishna sticks to team role
Akash Strikes, Duckett Falls, Drama Unfolds
Akash Strikes, Duckett Falls, Drama Unfolds
15 Wickets, 342 Runs: One Wild Day
15 Wickets, 342 Runs: One Wild Day
'It Turned Into A Lot Of Abuse...'
'It Turned Into A Lot Of Abuse...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning1:10

Dhoni's new look leaves fans swooning

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing22:32

US Tariff, F 35 Deal, Russian Oil: MEA's full press briefing

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD