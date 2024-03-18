News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Superwomen': Kohli hails RCB women's WPL triumph!

'Superwomen': Kohli hails RCB women's WPL triumph!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2024 10:02 IST


IMAGE: Virat Kohli congratulates RCB captain Smriti Mandhana on winning the Women's Premier League title. Photograph: RCB/Instagram via Jio Cinema Screengrab

Royal Challengers Bangalore's women's team emerged victorious in the 2024 Women's Premier League final as they outclassed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final on Sunday.

 



This historic win marks the franchise's first-ever title after 16 years.



Following the jubilant victory, former RCB captain Virat Kohli joined the team's celebratory spirit through a video call. Kohli, who has yet to secure an IPL title with RCB despite reaching three finals, expressed his wholehearted support by calling the team 'Superwomen' in an Instagram post.



This win not only signifies a monumental achievement for the RCB women's team but also injects a wave of optimism for the men's team, who aim to end their own trophy drought.

REDIFF CRICKET
