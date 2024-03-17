News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit said we need Kohli at any cost for T20 World Cup'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 17, 2024 17:46 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma clearly told BCCI secretary that he wanted Virat Kohli in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, revealed Kirti Azad. Photograph: BCCI

India's former World Cup winner Kirti Azad made a major disclosure that BCCI secretary Jay Shah wanted Virat Kohli out of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

According to The Telegraph, Kohli was likely to be dropped for the T20 World Cup, hosted by the West Indies and USA in June.

 

The report further added that the BCCI had left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call on Kohli's T20 future, whose only chance to make it to the T20 World Cup was through good performances in IPL 2024 for RCB.

However, cricketer-turned-politician Azad claimed that Shah spoke to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and asked him to convince the other selectors to axe Kohli from the Indian T20 team.

"Why should Jay Shah, he is not a selector, to give responsibility to Ajit Agarkar to talk to the other selectors and convince them that Virat Kohli is not getting a place in the T20 team. For this, time was given till 15th March. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Agarkar was neither able to convince himself nor the other selectors," said Azad on X.

He further stated that even India captain Rohit Sharma was opposed to Kohli's ouster for the T20 World Cup.

"Jay Shah asked Rohit Sharma too but Rohit said we need Virat Kohli at any cost. Virat Kohli will play the T20 World Cup and its official announcement will be made before the team selection. Nincompoops should not invovle themselves in selection process," added Azad.

