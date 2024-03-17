WPL Final PIX: Openers shine briefly but RCB spinners choke DC

IMAGES from the WPL final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday

IMAGE: Sophie Molineux of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates with team mates. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outclassed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, bowling them out for a meager 113 runs.

IMAGE: Shreyanka Patil of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Smriti Mandhana celebrate the wicket of Meg Lanning. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi's innings started brightly with Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma putting on a 48-run opening partnership. However, the tide turned dramatically with the introduction of Sophie Molineux. The RCB spinner ran through the middle order, taking three crucial wickets in a single over – Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and the well-set Shafali Verma.

IMAGE: Sophie Molineux celebrates the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: BCCI

Lanning, who held one end up, eventually fell to Shreyanka Patil in the 11th over, leaving the rest of the batting order exposed. RCB bowlers continued to dominate, with Sobhana Asha and Patil sharing four wickets between them. Patil, in particular, impressed with a fifer (5 wickets), dismantling the DC lower order.

IMAGE: Alice Capsey of Delhi Capitals is bowled by Sophie Molineux. Photograph: BCCI

This clinical bowling performance from RCB set them up perfectly to chase down a modest target and secure their first-ever WPL title.