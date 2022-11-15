News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Super exciting talent': Williamson gushes about Umran

'Super exciting talent': Williamson gushes about Umran

November 15, 2022 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Umran is a super exciting talent. Seeing him in the Indian international scene is an amazing rise'

Umran Malik

IMAGE: Umran Malik has a chance to prove themselves on the big stage. Photograph: Ireland Cricket/Twitter

Fast bowler Umran Malik is the fastest pacer in India currently.

The 22-year old impressed everyone with his sheer pace and wicket taking ability in the Indian Premier League(IPL).

 

As, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will begin a three-match T20I series against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand later this week, Team India is hitting the reset mode

While top Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and regular skipper Rohit Sharma have been given a break from this series, young talent like Umran Malik and batter like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will make a comeback for the T20 games.

Besides a drastic change in powerplay batting approach, India also need an express pace bowler like Malik to support an injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah.

Having worked with Malik in the IPL, Williamson backed him to do well in New Zealand.

"Umran is a super exciting talent. Spent time with him last year and his raw pace was a real asset. Seeing him in the Indian international scene is an amazing rise,” Williamson said during a media interaction organised by Amazon Prime Video ahead of the India vs New Zealand series.

"When you have the ability to bowl 150 plus, it is very exciting. By being in the squad, clearly there are high hopes of his involvement with Indian cricket for a long time and coming on the tours like these will help him in his journey," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Fixing! Miandad's Explosive Revelation
Fixing! Miandad's Explosive Revelation
Captain Pandya Chills In The Pool
Captain Pandya Chills In The Pool
Kohli, Suryakumar in T20 World Cup Dream XI
Kohli, Suryakumar in T20 World Cup Dream XI
Indrani's Will, Rahul's Reshma & A Trap
Indrani's Will, Rahul's Reshma & A Trap
Teenage footballer dies after knee surgery in Chennai
Teenage footballer dies after knee surgery in Chennai
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
PIX: When Modi Met Rishi
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron
Modi holds informal meets with Biden, Sunak, Macron

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: Shadab MVP; SKY 2nd!

T20 World Cup: Shadab MVP; SKY 2nd!

Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances