Captain Pandya Chills In The Pool

IMAGE: Will Hardik Pandya take over as India's T20 captain? Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya looked relaxed as he chilled in the pool in Wellington on Monday.

Pandya will lead the Indian team in a three match T20I series in New Zealand, starting on Friday, November 18, as Rohit Sharma is rested along with Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

He is likely to take over as full time India T20 captain following India's disappointing semi-final loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2022.

'If I was the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup straight away,' former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth told Star Sports.

'And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series.'

India plays three T20Is in New Zealand on November 18, 20 and 22 followed by three ODIs on November 25, 27 and 30.