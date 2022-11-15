News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 15, 2022 13:24 IST
Shoaib Malik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoaib Malik/Instagram

As tennis star Sania Mirza turned 36 on Tuesday, her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik dropped a special message for her.

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib tweeted, 'Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...'

Sania Mirza

Earlier, OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show.

Fans say Shoaib's birthday greetings and the Urduflix announcement bury rumours that the sporting couple are in splitsville.

 
