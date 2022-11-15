Amidst Rumours, Shoaib Wishes Sania

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoaib Malik/Instagram

As tennis star Sania Mirza turned 36 on Tuesday, her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik dropped a special message for her.

Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib tweeted, 'Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...'

Earlier, OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania and Shoaib will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show.

Fans say Shoaib's birthday greetings and the Urduflix announcement bury rumours that the sporting couple are in splitsville.