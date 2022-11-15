T20 World Cup: Shadab MVP; SKY 2nd!

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in T20 World Cup 2022.

IMAGE: Shadab Khan celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Aiden Markram during the Pakistan-South Africa T20 World Cup match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 3, 2022. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan scored just 98 runs, but he scored them very rapidly at a strike rate of 169.

He took a lot of wickets (11; only Sam Curran had more with 13), at an economy rate of just 6.3, and he fielded brilliantly (even being occasionally foolhardy at the boundary line).

It is therefore no surprise that he emerged the most valuable player in the T20 World Cup with a MVPI of 367.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav entertained everyone with his sensational strokeplay, smashing 239 runs at an outrageous strike rate of 190. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav is just behind him with a MVPI of 340; and rightly so too because he scored 239 runs at an outrageous strike rate of 190.

You do wonder what his strike rate might have been if he had batted in the Powerplay.

IMAGE: The Shot of the World Cup! Virat Kohli hits Haris Rauf for a six in India's opening game against Pakistan, October 23, 2022. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Virat Kohli was third with a MVPI of 313; if Kohli had scored at SKY's strike rate he would have comfortably topped the table with his 296 runs.

The MVPI table tells more stories.

For example, there are eight Pakistani players in the top 50 (and this doesn't include Babar Azam!), and seven England players.

There are more middle order players (6) with a tally of around 100 runs and strike rate of over 155 than openers (2), suggesting that openers found it harder to get going.

Also, on the average, left arm fast bowlers took significantly more wickets than right arm fast bowlers.

IMAGE: Sikandar Raza, with 219 runs and 10 wickets, proved pivotal assets for Zimbabwe with both bat and ball. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Finally, at least as a postscript, we must acknowledge the stupendous performance of Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe. If we 'merge' the data from the qualifying games, then Raza has a legitimate claim to be MVP. Check his numbers:

Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Sikandar Raza ZIM 460 82 219 16 11 148 10 6.5 8

The 2022 World Cup offered us many more enticing battles between bat and ball than earlier T20 World Cups. Without the rain, it might have been the most compelling ever.

Most valuable players of the 2022 T20 World Cup: (Oct 22 – Nov 13, 2022)

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wkts Eco Mts 1 Shadab Khan PAK 367 52 98 7 5 169 11 6.3 7 2 Suryakumar Yadav IND 340 68 239 26 9 189.7 0 - 6 3 Virat Kohli IND 313 82 296 25 8 136.4 0 - 6 4 Jos Buttler ENG 303 80 225 24 7 144.2 0 - 6 5 Sam Curran ENG 267 6 12 0 1 85.7 13 6.5 6 6 Hardik Pandya IND 263 63 128 7 7 132 8 8.1 6 7 Shaheen Afridi PAK 255 16 22 2 1 183.3 11 6.2 7 8 Glenn Philips NZ 248 104 201 19 8 158.3 0 - 5 9 Alex Hales ENG 247 86 212 19 10 147.2 0 - 6 10 Anrich Nortje SA 245 4 5 1 0 83.3 11 5.4 5 11 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 243 66 132 11 3 126.9 6 7 5 12 Glenn Maxwell AUS 222 54 118 11 6 161.6 3 6 4 13 Ben Stokes ENG 217 52 110 7 1 105.8 6 6.8 6 14 Paul van Meekeren NET 210 24 45 6 1 166.7 8 7.1 5 15 Michell Santner NZ 208 16 27 0 2 168.8 9 6.5 5 16 Sean Williams ZIM 199 64 135 14 1 120.5 3 6.1 5 17 Rilee Rossouw SA 186 109 141 9 9 169.9 0 - 5 18 Haris Rauf PAK 182 6 10 0 1 142.9 8 6.8 7 19 Quinton de Kock SA 180 63 124 16 5 161 0 - 5 20 Kane Williamson NZ 180 61 178 11 5 116.3 0 - 5 21 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 173 57 175 15 3 109.4 0 - 7 22 Arshdeep Singh IND 172 2 2 0 0 200 10 7.8 6 23 Sikandar Raza ZIM 171 40 83 7 3 120.3 5 7.3 5 24 Najmul Hossain Shanto BAN 169 71 180 20 2 114.6 0 - 4 25 Mohammad Wasim Jr PAK 168 12 16 2 0 72.7 8 7.3 6 26 Litton Das BAN 166 60 127 11 5 142.7 0 - 5 27 Shan Masood PAK 163 52 175 12 1 118.2 0 - 7 28 Rashid Khan AFG 159 48 57 4 4 178.1 4 6.4 3 29 Marcus Stoinis AUS 157 59 126 7 9 161.5 1 9.7 4 30 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 157 9 14 2 0 73.7 8 7.2 5 31 Mark Wood ENG 156 0 0 0 0 - 9 7.7 4 32 Tim Southee NZ 156 4 5 1 0 166.7 7 6.6 5 33 Devon Conway NZ 155 92 145 12 2 116.9 0 - 5 34 Taskin Ahmed BAN 152 12 23 2 1 76.7 8 7.3 5 35 Sakib Al Hasan BAN 150 23 44 3 0 95.7 6 8.8 5 36 Trent Boult NZ 150 0 0 0 0 - 8 7.4 5 37 KL Rahul IND 148 51 134 9 8 126.4 0 - 6 38 Finn Allen NZ 147 42 95 11 5 186.3 0 - 5 39 Liam Livingstone ENG 145 29 55 4 1 125 4 8 6 40 Adil Rashid ENG 145 0 0 0 0 - 4 6.1 6 41 Colin Ackermann NET 144 62 148 12 4 116.5 0 5 5 42 Lorcan Tucker IRE 143 71 128 13 2 128 0 - 4 43 Kushal Mendis SL 142 68 120 10 5 129 0 - 5 44 Iftikar Ahmed PAK 138 51 114 6 6 122.6 1 7.3 7 45 Joshua Little IRE 133 8 9 0 1 90 7 6.9 4 46 Brandon Glover NET 128 0 0 0 0 - 7 6.8 3 47 Ish Sodhi NZ 125 6 7 0 0 100 6 6.7 5 48 Mitchel Marsh AUS 124 45 106 8 6 130.9 0 14 4 49 Aiden Markram SA 122 52 99 13 1 125.3 1 7 5 50 Mohammad Nawaz PAK 122 28 68 7 2 106.3 3 7.4 7

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com