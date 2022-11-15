Fixing! Miandad's Explosive Revelation

IMAGE: Javed Miandad. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

Javed Miandad has a problem with the Pakistan cricket team's reliance on foreign coaches. Runners up in the 2022 T20 World Cup competition, Pakistan had Matthew Hayden as team mentor and Shaun Tait as the bowling coach.

'Hum logon ne county cricket kheli hai, magar aaj jo ye ladke khel rahe hain, inka future kya hai? (We have played county cricket, but what's the future of the players who are playing right now?)' Miandad asked during a post-final interview on Cricket Pakistan.

When the anchor mentioned that Vernon Philander was also a part of Pakistan's support staff for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, Miandad grew more voluble: 'Lao na inko, inse hum log question karenge. Puchein toh sahi ham bhi, batao cricket ke baare me (Bring them to the studio, we will ask them questions. We want to know what they know about cricket).'

Then came Miandad's explosive statement:

'Apne logon ko dekhein, apne logon ne jo cricket kheli hai. Mujhe aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe badi offers aati hain par main nahi jaata. Ye jo players khel rahe hain, ab ye aaj khel rahe hain. Inka future kya hai? Unko pata hai ki aaj maine kuch nahi kiya, toh kal main kya karoonga? Fixing iss vajah se hui thi. Sabko dar tha ki ye kaat naa de humko (Look at our cricketers who have played cricket in the past. I'm not talking about myself, I've received a lot of offers in the past, but I don't go. What will happen to players who are there right now? They know they don't have anywhere to go if they don't perform. Fixing happened because of this very reason. Everyone was scared that their career will be over).'