Sudharsan Makes Statement With Gritty Half-Ton

Sudharsan Makes Statement With Gritty Half-Ton

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 24, 2025 00:25 IST

Sai Sudharsan played with composure en route his maiden Test 50 on Day 1 of the 4th Test on Wednesday

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan played with composure en route his maiden Test 50 on Day 1 of the 4th Test on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

India left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan left a massive impression on Day 1 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Making a comeback to the team after being dropped following his Test debut a Leeds, Sudharsan, batting at No 3 grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Sudharsan looked solid from the get go but got a reprieve on 20 when he was dropped by wicket keeper Jamie Smith.

 

Sudharsan made the most of the 'life' and went on to score a patient 50, his maiden Test half-century.

He got to the feat during the third session and it was special by many measures.

It was the first half-century by an Indian number three outside India since December 2022.

The last fifty was scored by Cheteshwar Pujara (90 and 102), which came against Bangladesh in the first Test of the series at Chattogram.

Sudarshan scored 61 runs off 151 balls before being dismissed by Ben Stokes. His innings was laced with seven boundaries.

This 50-run knock was the first by an Indian outside Asia since January 2022. The last one came from Pujara hitting 53 against South Africa at Johannesburg back in January 2022.

Sudarshan's fifty is also the first by an Indian number three irrespective of nation since November last year, when Gill scored 90 against New Zealand in the third Wankhede Test.

REDIFF CRICKET
