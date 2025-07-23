HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!

Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 17:41 IST

x

Engineer, who represented Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, played 175 matches, amassing 5,942 runs, 429 catches, and 35 stumpings.

Farokh Engineer

IMAGE: Farokh Engineer, who represented Lancashire for around eight years, became the first Indian player to have a stand named after him in England. Photograph: BCCI

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd were on Wednesday honoured by the Lancashire County Cricket Club with stands named after them at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Engineer, who represented Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, played 175 matches, amassing 5,942 runs, 429 catches, and 35 stumpings.

 

His arrival marked a turning point for the club, helping them win the Gillette Cup four times between 1970 and 1975 after a 15-year title drought.

Despite his deep ties to Indian cricket, including the memorable outings he had at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Engineer surprisingly does not have a stand named after him there.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, joined Lancashire in the early 1970s as an overseas player. Lloyd's two-decade-long association with the club was transformational as he played a crucial role in reshaping Lancashire's cricketing fortunes.

The gesture immortalises the contributions made by both Engineer and Lloyd to the county, celebrating their legacies in English domestic cricket.

Engineer, now 87, has made Manchester his home post-retirement and continues to reside here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering
AB De Villiers destroys India in 88-run WCL hammering
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem
Explained: How New Bill Can Reshape Sports Ecosystem

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Mukesh Classics

webstory image 3

Monsoon Treat: Hot Tomato Soup

VIDEOS

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating10:04

Janvi scripts history for holding five Guinness World...

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda District into a stunning...

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow' alert3:02

MUMBAI: Rain lashes parts of city as IMD sounds 'yellow'...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD