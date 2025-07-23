HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pant stretchered off with nasty foot injury!

Pant stretchered off with nasty foot injury!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 23, 2025 22:39 IST

x

This was the second injury sustained by Pant in the ongoing series as he had bruised his left index finger while keeping during the third Test at Lord's.

Pant

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant is being taken off the field after being struck on the foot while batting during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was taken off the field after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday.

 

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls when he was forced to leave the field. The southpaw received on-field medical attention but had to be stretchered off immediately.

The incident occurred late in the final session, when Woakes sent in a searing yorker that beat Pant’s attempted no-look sweep and struck him flush on the foot.

The England players went up in appeal for leg before but a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant.

This was the second injury sustained by Pant in the ongoing series as he had hurt his left index finger while keeping during the third Test at Lord's.

Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: England fight back with vital strikes in 4th Test
PIX: England fight back with vital strikes in 4th Test
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
Farokh Engineer Honoured With Stand At Old Trafford!
Yuvraj pays tributes to 'fiercest competitor' Russell
Yuvraj pays tributes to 'fiercest competitor' Russell
1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters
1000 and counting! Rahul joins elite list of batters
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

webstory image 2

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

webstory image 3

Rain 101: Meet the Types of Rain!

VIDEOS

INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parl complex against SIR exercise in Bihar0:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parl complex against SIR...

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into paradise1:09

Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into paradise

All gates of Salal Dam opened in Reasi amid heavy rainfall3:20

All gates of Salal Dam opened in Reasi amid heavy rainfall

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD