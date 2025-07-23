Pant stretchered off with nasty foot injury!

This was the second injury sustained by Pant in the ongoing series as he had bruised his left index finger while keeping during the third Test at Lord's.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant is being taken off the field after being struck on the foot while batting during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was taken off the field after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday.

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls when he was forced to leave the field. The southpaw received on-field medical attention but had to be stretchered off immediately.

The incident occurred late in the final session, when Woakes sent in a searing yorker that beat Pant’s attempted no-look sweep and struck him flush on the foot.

The England players went up in appeal for leg before but a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant.

This was the second injury sustained by Pant in the ongoing series as he had hurt his left index finger while keeping during the third Test at Lord's.

Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute.