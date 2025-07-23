HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4th Test: England hold slight edge going into Day 2

July 23, 2025 23:57 IST

England's Ben Stokes appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of India's Shubman Gill

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of India's Shubman Gill. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Rishabh Pant's retirement through injury slowed India's progress on day one of the fourth Test against England, with the tourists closing on 264-4 in their first innings as they look to keep the thrilling five-match series alive.

 

With England eyeing victory at Old Trafford that would seal a series win with one match to spare, the hosts put India in to bat in overcast Manchester conditions, but the tourists cruised through to lunch untroubled on 78-0.

England's Liam Dawson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: England's Liam Dawson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Three wickets in the afternoon session costing just 36 runs, including India skipper Shubman Gill, swung momentum back in England's favour before tea.

England spinner Liam Dawson picked up his first Test wicket in eight years when he had opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught for 58.

India's Rishabh Pant receives medical attention after being hit on the foot by a ball bowled by England's Chris Woakes. He was unable to continue and retired hurt.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant receives medical attention after being hit on the foot by a ball bowled by England's Chris Woakes. He was unable to continue and retired hurt. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

As he often does, the entertaining Pant upped the ante after tea by playing a number of flamboyant shots.

However, all that came to an abrupt end when he retired hurt on 37, having taken a blow on the foot trying to reverse sweep Chris Woakes.

Sai Sudharsan scored a patient 61  

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan scored a patient 61. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Sai Sudharsan's maiden Test fifty, a patient knock which took 134 balls to achieve, had already taken India past 200 before he got a hook shot all wrong to fall for 61.

Yashasvi Jaiswal ducks to evade a bouncer 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal ducks to evade a bouncer. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

England could not make any further inroads to leave the Test finely poised going into day two.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
