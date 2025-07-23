HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashford takes pay cut as Barca come calling

July 23, 2025 23:30 IST

Marcus Rashford is introduced as FC Barcelona's new No 14 

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford is introduced as FC Barcelona's new No 14 at the official unveiling on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/X

England forward Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester United with an option to buy, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

Media reports said that Barcelona would cover Rashford's wages this season after the player accepted a pay cut, with the option to buy set at around 30 million euros ($35.25 million).

 

"Very excited. I think it's a club where people's dreams come true. They win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. So it feels like I am at home," Rashford told Barcelona's YouTube channel.

Barcelona said Rashford signed his contract earlier in the afternoon.

"Rashford can play anywhere in attack. Right footed, he can take players on and is an excellent finisher, talents he can now show in a Barca shirt," the club said in a statement.

The move came after Manchester-born Rashford, who made 426 senior appearances and scored 138 goals for United in all competitions, fell out of favour with manager Ruben Amorim, who called the 27-year-old's work-rate into question.

Rashford, who won two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League title with United, joined Aston Villa on loan in February after Amorim said he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

The forward, who has scored 17 goals for England in 62 appearances, said he was feeling fitter and better after joining Villa, where he netted two goals in 10 league games, while United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 15th in the standings.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Marcus good luck for the season," United said in a statement.

LaLiga champions Barcelona are set to play three pre-season friendlies in Japan and South Korea starting on July 27.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
