IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Kuldeep Yadav to complete 700 wickets in Test cricket, in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

James Anderson created history as he became the first pace bowler to take 700 wickets, during Day 3 of the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The 41-year-old England pacer achieved the landmark in his 187th Test, when he got Kuldeep Yadav caught behind off wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 30.





He is the third highest wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).