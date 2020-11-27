News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI

Stoinis doubtful for 2nd ODI

Source: PTI
November 27, 2020 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Stoinis leaves the ground after suffering an injury during the first One-Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday 

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis leaves the ground after suffering an injury during the first One-Day International against India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be in doubt for the second ODI against India after he sustained an injury during the series opener on Friday.

Stoinis grimaced in pain after delivering the second ball of his seventh over of India's run chase. He left the field immediately and Glenn Maxwell completed the over.

According to cricket.com.au, the 31-year-old suffered a "left-side pain" and will have scans to determine the extent of the injury.

 

Stoinis's injury may put all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques in contention for the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday.

Steve Smith, who hit a 62-ball century in the 66-run win for Australia, said the team is keeping its fingers crossed on Stoinis's situation.

"I don't know how Stoinis is. I haven't seen him but fingers crossed he's OK. But if he's not then someone has to come in, and someone who's a bowler so perhaps Cameron (Green)," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Green has been in good form both with bat and ball during the Sheffield Shield.

"He's obviously started the Shield season really well, and he's a bright talent. I faced him for a couple of balls this afternoon in the nets before the game, it was the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball.

"So he looks an impressive talent and if he gets an opportunity, hopefully he can take it with both hands."

Stoinis was out for a golden duck batting at No.4 in Australia's mammoth total of 374 for 6 and bowled steadily for his figures of 0-26 from 6.2 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX, 1st ODI: Dominant Australia rout India by 66 runs
PIX, 1st ODI: Dominant Australia rout India by 66 runs
Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling
Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling
Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'
Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'
Fiscal deficit widens to Rs 9.53 lakh cr at Oct-end
Fiscal deficit widens to Rs 9.53 lakh cr at Oct-end
Jolt to TMC as leader quits Cabinet
Jolt to TMC as leader quits Cabinet
Forex reserves climb $2.518 bn to record $575.29 bn
Forex reserves climb $2.518 bn to record $575.29 bn
After clash, farmers allowed to enter Delhi
After clash, farmers allowed to enter Delhi

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

What went wrong for India in opening ODI

What went wrong for India in opening ODI

Lacklustre India outplayed by Australia in tour opener

Lacklustre India outplayed by Australia in tour opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use