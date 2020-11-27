Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling

Source:

India's top all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he will bowl only when the time is right but has urged the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia in Sydney on Friday.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who is remodelling his action after a back surgery, is still not ready for the workload which in turn is affecting the balance of the side, an admission that came from skipper Virat Kohli himself.

"I am working on my bowling. I am going to come in when the time is right," Pandya, who scored 90 off 76 balls during his team's 66-run loss on Friday, said at the post-match press conference.

The Indians conceded 374 runs to the home team.

"I want to be at 100 per cent of my bowling capacity. I want to bowl at speeds that are required at the international level," said the all-rounder, who has started bowling in the nets.

With another 10 months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, Pandya indicated that he wants to start bowling keeping long-term goals and big events in mind.

"We are thinking about long term. We are thinking about the T20 World Cup and other important tournaments where my bowling will be of even more importance," he said.

"When you've 375 to chase, everyone has to play with intent. Nothing else one can do. You cannot be planning too much."

Pandya made no bones that India should also look at all-round options considering that a sixth bowling option is a must for balance of an ODI team.

"I think, maybe, we will have to find someone who has already played for India and groom them and find a way to make them play," he said.

"It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers, because then if somebody is having an off day, you won't have someone to fulfill (that role)," he said about a collective flop-show by the Indian bowling.

".....more than injury, it is about the sixth bowler's role. If someone is having a bad day, so the other guys gets more cushion," he said.

Asked about options available, the junior Pandya in a tongue-in-cheek reply urged the selectors to look at his elder brother Krunal, who is a spin bowing all-rounder.

"…may be you can name it who all are there… maybe we should look in the Pandya family only," he quipped.