News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling

Hardik eyeing ICC T20 WC to restart bowling

Source: PTI
November 27, 2020 21:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hinting at brother Krunal, Pandya junior urges India to pick more all-rounders for a sixth bowling option.

'I am working on my bowling. I am going to come in when the time is right.'

IMAGE: 'I am working on my bowling. I am going to come in when the time is right.' Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India's top all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he will bowl only when the time is right but has urged the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia in Sydney on Friday.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who is remodelling his action after a back surgery, is still not ready for the workload which in turn is affecting the balance of the side, an admission that came from skipper Virat Kohli himself.

 

"I am working on my bowling. I am going to come in when the time is right," Pandya, who scored 90 off 76 balls during his team's 66-run loss on Friday, said at the post-match press conference.

The Indians conceded 374 runs to the home team.

"I want to be at 100 per cent of my bowling capacity. I want to bowl at speeds that are required at the international level," said the all-rounder, who has started bowling in the nets.

With another 10 months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup, Pandya indicated that he wants to start bowling keeping long-term goals and big events in mind.

"We are thinking about long term. We are thinking about the T20 World Cup and other important tournaments where my bowling will be of even more importance," he said.

"When you've 375 to chase, everyone has to play with intent. Nothing else one can do. You cannot be planning too much."

Pandya made no bones that India should also look at all-round options considering that a sixth bowling option is a must for balance of an ODI team.

"I think, maybe, we will have to find someone who has already played for India and groom them and find a way to make them play," he said.

"It is always going to be difficult when you go with five bowlers, because then if somebody is having an off day, you won't have someone to fulfill (that role)," he said about a collective flop-show by the Indian bowling.

".....more than injury, it is about the sixth bowler's role. If someone is having a bad day, so the other guys gets more cushion," he said.

Asked about options available, the junior Pandya in a tongue-in-cheek reply urged the selectors to look at his elder brother Krunal, who is a spin bowing all-rounder.

"…may be you can name it who all are there… maybe we should look in the Pandya family only," he quipped.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX, 1st ODI: Dominant Australia rout India by 66 runs
PIX, 1st ODI: Dominant Australia rout India by 66 runs
PIX: Fans return to stadium in Sydney
PIX: Fans return to stadium in Sydney
Couple of Adani protestors disrupt 1st ODI
Couple of Adani protestors disrupt 1st ODI
Braving tear gas, farmers continue their fight
Braving tear gas, farmers continue their fight
PHOTOS: When thousands of farmers reached Delhi
PHOTOS: When thousands of farmers reached Delhi
China questions coronavirus origin to Wuhan
China questions coronavirus origin to Wuhan
A 94-year old bank is part of history now
A 94-year old bank is part of history now

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Lacklustre India outplayed by Australia in tour opener

Lacklustre India outplayed by Australia in tour opener

What went wrong for India in opening ODI

What went wrong for India in opening ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use