Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 1st ODI

PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 1st ODI

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 27, 2020 14:14 IST
Scorecard

Aaron Finch

IMAGE: Australia’s Aaron Finch celebrates after reaching his century during the first ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, in Sydney, on Friday.

On a sluggish pitch with occasional spongy bounce on offer, Finch shrugged off his poor IPL form to raise his 17th ODI century after electing to bat in the series-opener.

 

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates his century. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Delivering on his pre-match warning that he has "found his hands", Smith hammered the Indian bowlers to raise his 10th ODI hundred, which was third fastest for an Australian as it came off 62 balls.

Finch's 114-run innings, that came off 124 balls, had nine fours and two sixes while Smith took 66 balls for his 105-run knock, embellished with 11 fours and four sixes.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner and Aaron Finch celebrate after reaching their 150 run partnership. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ever-hungry David Warner (69) and 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell (45 off 19 balls) also came to the party as Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure with little assistance from the pitch.

They grassed three catches along with numerous instances of sloppy fielding during the innings.

The same Indian fast bowlers, who looked lethal in the IPL, appeared jaded and without much sting on Friday as the Australian batsmen played them effortlessly.

Finch and Warner set the platform for the huge total with their 156-run opening stand. They handled the initial nagging overs by Mohammed Shami (3/59)and Jasprit Bumrah (1/73) cautiously before getting the measure of them.

David Warner

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of David Warner. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Navdeep Saini (1/83 in 10 overs) struggled with his length for the better part.

They also handled the spin challenge with ease as both Yuzvendra Chahal (1/89) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/63) could hardly trouble the two openers.

Leg-spinner Chahal ended up leaking 89 runs from his 10-over quota with the home batsmen finding plenty of boundaries off him.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It was the worst-ever performance by an Indian spinner in the ODI format.

The breakthrough for Indians came as late as 28th over, when Shami had Warner caught behind on a referral.

Smith was saved by DRS after being given lbw off Jadeja and he never looked back.

Back in Australian jersey, Maxwell once again looked at ease while reverse sweeping Chahal for a six. Another shot worth remembering was deposition of Saini into the deep mid-wicket stands for a maximum. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

