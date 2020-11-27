Fatherhood has 'changed Hardik for the better'

Source:

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic with his son Agastya. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya was known for his colourful and once controversial life, but the all-rounder reckons he has become a lot more calm now that he has become a father.

Hardik and his model wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their first child Agastya in July.

"When you have a child then automatically you have more work, you think about life in a different way and I think my perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed, and I think the change has come for the better," he said.

He is longing to see his infant son Agasthya, who will be four months old when he returns to India after the limited-overs series.

"I am missing my child. When I left, the child was 15 days and now the child will be of four months. When I will return, yes a lot of things (would) have changed but for better and this is the best time in life," Pandya concluded.