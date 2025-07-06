Steve Smith's masterclass puts Australia in control vs Windies

IMAGE: Steve Smith defied a recent finger injury and tricky pitch in Grenada to score a crucial 71 as Australia took control of the second Test against the West Indies on Day 3 in Grenada on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith's magnificent 71 guided Australia to 221 for seven at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada on Saturday, helping the tourists to build a commanding 254-run lead despite late wickets and persistent rain interruptions.

Australia, who began the day two wickets down after losing Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja on Friday, made it to lunch at 69 for three and appeared vulnerable on a pitch offering variable bounce and seam movement.

Nathan Lyon's nightwatchman role lasted 33 balls and yielded eight runs before he fell to Alzarri Joseph, John Campbell taking the catch at third slip.

At that point, Australia were crying out for some heroics, and up stepped Smith and Cameron Green, who combined for a crucial 93-run partnership that turned the tide inexorably in the visitors' favour.

Green contributed a vital 52, his highest score batting at number three, before falling immediately after reaching his half-century when he chopped a Shamar Joseph delivery on to his stumps.

Smith, back in the side after missing the first Test with a finger injury, found his rhythm after a cautious start, smashing a six off Roston Chase and hitting seven boundaries in a patient knock that spanned 119 balls.

The veteran looked in complete control as he guided Australia through the middle sessions but his masterful innings ended when he was given out lbw to Justin Greaves after an unsuccessful review.

"We're in a nice spot," Smith said. "I don't think the wicket is going to get any better, it will probably do a few more tricks.

"The new ball is going to be pretty crucial for us. Hopefully we can get up to somewhere around 300 and then we'll see how it goes."

Travis Head provided explosive support with 39 from 60 balls, including four boundaries, before being bowled by a Shamar Joseph delivery that nipped back sharply and caught him completely off guard.

Beau Webster managed just two runs before edging Greaves to slip, but Alex Carey helped to avert a mini-crisis with an unbeaten 26 that included some aggressive strokeplay.

The pitch continued to pose challenges through the day, with balls keeping low at times and offering variable bounce that troubled the batsmen.

West Indies' bowlers toiled hard on the surface, with Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Greaves claiming two wickets apiece, but their efforts were undermined by Australia's patient accumulation of runs.

With Carey and Pat Cummins at the crease overnight, Australia's imposing advantage leaves West Indies facing an uphill battle.

Sunday promises to be decisive, with Australia needing a few more runs to set an even more daunting target, while West Indies require early wickets to keep alive their hopes.