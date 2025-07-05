HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India hit new landmark at Edgbaston!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 05, 2025 23:26 IST

Shubman Gill scored a 161 while Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69 on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston on Saturday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill scored a 161 while Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69 on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Team India touched a historic milestone, securing an aggregate of 1,000 runs in a Test match during the second Test against England at Birmingham.

 

It was runs and records galore for Team India as the visitors managed 587 all out and 427/6 declared across both innings, making it only the sixth instance when a team scored over 1,000 runs combined in a Test.

The highest is England's aggregate of 1,131 runs against the West Indies in 1930 at Kingston, scoring 849 and 272/9 declared in the third Test, which ended in a draw. The series also ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Indian captain Shubman Gill concluded a record-breaking Birmingham Test against England with breathtaking knocks of 269 and 161 across both innings, making him the batter with the second-highest aggregate of runs in a Test match.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
