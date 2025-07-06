England's Bazball faces reality check at Edgbaston

'If you get to the point where you can draw the game, of course, we're not stupid enough to think that you have to just win or lose.'

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook fends off a short delivery. Brook is batting on 15 and will come out on Day 5 to chase an improbable target. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England don't believe in draws in the Bazball era but day five at Edbaston presents a gargantuan challenge with 536 runs still needed for the win and seven wickets in hand.

Chasing 608 for victory, England were reduced to 72 for three at stumps on Day 4 .

Batting coach Marcus Trescothick acknowledged that his team would have to bat extraordinarily to pull off an improbable win.

"We are always trying to be as positive as we can. We all appreciate it's a hell of a lot of runs to try and score, it's 550 tomorrow. I don't think we've seen scoring rates that quick in a day. It will be challenging.

"We have another 10-15 overs of the hardest point, before the ball gets a little bit soft, and we will see how we are going from that point,” said Trescothick.

Are England thinking of a draw?

“I don't think we use that sort of language. That's not the sort of changing room we are. But we are not naive enough to know that it's a very challenging total. Do you go in your bunker and dig it out? Some players may do that.

"It's for individuals to adapt their game. You have to understand that our changing room is a different type of culture to what we have done in the past.”

Were England surprised at the timing of India's declaration?

“I expected it to be 550, the target they would set. It is what it is. You are sitting there trying to make a judgement call on when they make their call, and fair enough, they make their own decisions,” he added.

Asked if draw would be good result for his team, the batting coach added: “If you get to the point where you can draw the game, of course, we're not stupid enough to think that you have to just win or lose. There are three results possible in every game that you play.”