In Bumrah's absence, Siraj, Akash Deep walk the talk

IMAGE: Akash Deep took two wickets on Day 4 to reduce England to 72 for 3 on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at Birmingham. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has risen to the occasion in Jasprit Bumrah's absence while Akash Deep is reaping the benefits of attacking the stumps on a good length, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in Birmingham on Saturday.

Both Akash Deep and Siraj have managed to get the new ball to talk despite the flat nature of the surface. England pacers on the other hand did not got the same amount of help from the pitch. Till now, all 13 England wickets to have fallen, have been picked by the Indian duo.

Akash Deep replaced Bumrah in the side as the latter was rested, putting more responsibility on Siraj's shoulders.

“Very happy so far (with the performance of pacers). We had some good discussions after the last game. It is a pleasing sign (show in Bumrah's absence).

"Akash Deep is an attacking bowler, asking questions on the stumps. The England conditions suit him. He is running in at high pace and that is a good sign. The more confidence you give him the better he gets,” said Morkel after stumps on day four.

IMAGE: India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Set a near-impossible 608-run target, England will need another 536 runs to win the Test on the final day.

Siraj took a six wicket haul in the first innings and got rid of Zak Crawley in the final hour on day five. The wickets were not coming his way of late but Morkel is happy that the hardworking pacer has got his due.

“Siraj he is a guy that I have lot of respect for. He pushes his body to the limit. He can try too hard at times and that can make you inconsistent. But he really puts his heart on his sleeve. He does the dirty job for the team and that doesn't reflect in the wickets column at times,” said the former South Africa fast bowler.

Asked why India declared when they did and not sooner, he said: “We are not really worried. If you score 500 plus you deserve to win. Wanted to get an hour of bowling today with day five round the corner

"It is going to be an exciting day of cricket. England have got success playing that style of cricket. If they are happy to take it on (so be it).”

Morkel also lauded captain Shubman Gill for his extraordinary run in the series thus far, having scored a double hundred and two hundreds in four innings.

“Very happy for Shubman. As captain on a big tour, coming to England, he has handled the expectations very well so far.”