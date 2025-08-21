South Africa spinner Subrayen reported for suspect action

IMAGE: Prenelan Subrayen has a record of bowling illegally in domestic and T20 cricket. Photograph: Proteas Men/Instagram

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspect bowling action in the first ODI against Australia, the International Cricket Council said.



The ICC said match officials reported concerns about the legality of the off-spinner's action during his ODI debut in Cairns on Tuesday where he took 1/46 in the Proteas' 98-run win.



Subrayen must undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC-accredited testing facility within 14

days.He can continue bowling until the results of his test are known.Bowlers are permitted 15 degrees of elbow extension while delivering the ball.The 31-year-old Subrayen has a record of bowling illegally in domestic and T20 cricket.He was suspended from bowling in domestic cricket in late-2015 after failing an assessment but was cleared to resume after another test a few months later.He was also suspended in late-2012 over his action but cleared to bowl again in early-2013 after remedial work.

Subrayen made his Test cricket debut last month against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, picking up four first-innings wickets.