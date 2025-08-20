HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Sanju's 'arrogance' earn him a spot in final XI?

August 20, 2025

And it has helped him earn the head coach's trust and favour despite his overall performances in India colours have been inconsistent.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has aggregated 861 runs in 42 T20Is at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38. Photograph: BCCI

Although Shubman Gill’s return to the Indian T20 side has cast a shadow over Sanju Samson’s place in the playing XI for the Asia Cup in the UAE, the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter will be counting on head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has often spoken highly of his positive attitude.

Interestingly, one trait Gambhir finds appealing in the Kerala batter is his 'arrogance', according to a report in Onmanorama.com. 

Recently, during a launch event in connection with the Kerala Cricket League Season 2 in Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju revealed how arrogance, in the sense of strong self-belief, can be a powerful motivator. He feels it can help individuals overcome self-doubt and pursue ambitious goals with greater conviction. 

"People say Sanju has changed; he is not as humble as before and is arrogant nowadays. But that arrogance will one day take you to a stage like this," he said. 

"But I have realised that one must be more confident and bolder to move up, so whenever I get on stage, I try to pass my message." 

According to former Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar,

who was Gambhir's deputy at IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, Sanju is in Gambhir's good books because of one particular quality he possesses. And it has helped him earn the head coach's trust and favour despite his overall performances in India colours have been inconsistent, the report said. 

"In the England series, Jofra Archer had the upper hand over Sanju, getting him with short balls. But after the dismissal, he came back in the next match and hit the first ball for a six. That is the mindset Gauti bhai wants in the team. That fearlessness and ruthlessness," Nayar said.

Sanju has done well as an opener in T20Is last year, but if Gill is preferred over him to open with Abhishek Sharma in the Asia Cup, he will be moved down the order. 

However, if Jitesh Sharma, who is a genuine finisher unlike Sanju, gets the nod as the first-choice wicket-keeper, Sanju will have to sit out. 

Since it is up to the coach and skipper Suryakumar Yadav to make the final call on the Playing XI, it won't be surprising if Sanju retains his spot at the top and Gill bats at No. 3 or 4.

 

"The captain-coach will take the call on the best balance for the team. Once we get to Dubai, we will have a bit more clarity. With more options available now, Shubman has been in great form for the last few months. So has Sanju, so two good options, along with Abhishek," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the squad announcement on Tuesday.

Will Sanju's 'arrogance' earn him a place in the final XI? Let's wait and see! 

