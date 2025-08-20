'Shamelessly, BCCI is sending a team to play Pakistan'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
August 20, 2025 23:04 IST

'Recently, the Prime Minister also said water and blood cannot flow together from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, only because of BCCI's insistence and desire for the money and ad revenue, probably, it holds the "sindoor", and lives of our jawans as negligible.'

Aaditya Thackeray

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has asked whether the BCCI is above the sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya against a proposed match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and asked whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is above the national interest.

The letter said many nations have been isolated in sports over a cause that is for the greater good of humanity. Terrorism is one such cause that prevents either of our nations from progressing peacefully.

In the past decade, time and again, the country and its citizens have faced terrorist attacks based out of Pakistan, and the Union Government has reiterated it constantly, Thackeray stated.

Recently, the Prime Minister also said water and blood

cannot flow together from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, only because of BCCI's insistence and desire for the money and ad revenue, probably, it holds the "sindoor", and lives of our jawans as negligible, he said.

 

"Yet, sadly enough, and shamelessly, the BCCI is sending a team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sacrifice of our Jawans? Is it above the Sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgham?" Thackeray said.

"We sent out delegations to the world, saying Pakistan is behind Pahalgam. Now, will we send out delegations to the world to justify why we are playing cricket with them?" Thackeray asked.

It is truly a shameful act, when Pakistan has backed out of playing hockey in India, citing security reasons, that the BCCI plays Pakistan for selfish interest, the former Maharashtra minister said.

The two marquee India versus Pakistan games will be held in Dubai during the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9.

India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue. The final on September 29 will also be held in Dubai. The tournament will be held in T20I format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
