HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » South Africa rout Zimbabwe to sweep Test series 2-0

South Africa rout Zimbabwe to sweep Test series 2-0

3 Minutes Read
Share:

July 08, 2025 20:41 IST

South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during the second Test against Zimbabwe. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

South Africa completed an innings and 236-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe on the third day of the second Test on Tuesday to convincingly sweep the two-match series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

South Africa, who were put into bat and declared their first innings on 626/5, bowled Zimbabwe out for 220, having enforced the follow-on after skittling out the home side for 170 in their first innings.

Zimbabwe were 51/1 in their second innings overnight and, although they added 92 runs in the morning session, they regularly lost wickets and were all out before tea.

Seamer Corbin Bosch took 4/38 to clean up the tail, with three wickets for spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (40), Nick Welch (55) and skipper Craig Ervine (49) offered resistance in a clash best remembered for the decision by South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder not to chase down the highest score in a Test innings.

Mulder was 367 not out, 34 runs away from breaking Brian Lara’s 21-year-old landmark of 400 for West Indies against England, when he decided to declare the innings at lunch on the second day.

With one of cricket’s significant milestones in his sights, and plenty of time left in the five-day contest, Mulder’s decision not to attempt to break the record was met with astonishment.

But the 27-year-old all-rounder, whose Test batting average before the match was 26.2, felt it would be inappropriate to dislodge one of the game’s greats from the record books.

“Respecting the game is really important and Lara is one of the greatest ever to play the game and deserves to keep that record,” Mulder said at a press conference after play on Monday.

His knock, however, was the fifth-highest score in a Test and a South Africa record. He also took three wickets and snagged three catches in the match.

 

South Africa rested most of the team that won the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord's last month but still proved far too strong for their neighbours as they also won last week's first Test by 328 runs.

They have now won 10 successive test matches and next take on Pakistan away in October. Zimbabwe’s next Test outing is a two-match series against New Zealand in Bulawayo that starts at the end of the month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Djokovic thanks Kohli for support at Wimbledon
PIX: Djokovic thanks Kohli for support at Wimbledon
'Pant is better than Shahid Afridi'
'Pant is better than Shahid Afridi'
What Pitch Can India Expect At Lord's?
What Pitch Can India Expect At Lord's?
The secret behind Abhishek Sharma's IPL explosion
The secret behind Abhishek Sharma's IPL explosion
Not Kohli... Shastri Sees Shades of This Great in Gill
Not Kohli... Shastri Sees Shades of This Great in Gill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World

webstory image 2

Neetu Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

13 Famous Chocolate Factories Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil1:11

Watch: PM Modi receives a unique welcome in Brazil

Disha Patani spotted with her best friend Mouni Roy 1:37

Disha Patani spotted with her best friend Mouni Roy

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer1:00

Rhea Chakraborty stamps her authority in a black blazer

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD