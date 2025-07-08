Not Kohli... Shastri Sees Shades of This Great in Gill

'You're one down in the series, and then you bat like Bradman—269 and 161. That’s not just leading from the front; that’s rewriting the game'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after completing a double century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Shubman Gill’s masterclass at Edgbaston didn’t just help India level the series—it left legends awestruck.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was among the most vocal admirers, calling Gill’s 430-run performance across two innings “the best by an Indian captain,” and even drawing a stunning comparison with the great Don Bradman.

Gill scored a sensational 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second—earning comparisons to Don Bradman from Shastri himself.

“10 out of 10. The best by a captain,” Shastri said on Sky Sports, where he appeared alongside Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, and Dinesh Karthik.

“You're one down in the series, and then you bat like Bradman—269 and 161. That’s not just leading from the front; that’s rewriting the game.”

India posted a mammoth 587 in their first innings, thanks to Gill’s maiden double century—breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the highest score by an Indian captain in England. He became the first Asian captain to hit a double ton in England and ended the match with 430 runs, the second-highest by a visiting player in a single Test.

IMAGE: Shubaman Gill with Karun Nair and Akash Deep. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shastri noted the stark contrast between Gill’s tactical approach at Headingley and Edgbaston.

“He was reactive in the first Test, following the ball. But at Edgbaston, he was proactive, sharp and composed,” said Shastri.

One of Gill’s most lauded decisions was bringing in Akash Deep in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for workload management. Deep responded with a match-winning 10-wicket haul—four in the first innings and six in the second—helping India bowl England out for 271 and seal a record 336-run victory.

“He might’ve just unearthed the best seamer for English conditions,” Shastri added about Deep.

“Gill’s captaincy was gutsy—he didn’t just manage the game, he changed it.”

The former coach also reminisced about spotting Gill’s talent early during the U19 World Cup in 2018 and recalled how the youngster caught his attention in the nets with his fearless pull shots against India’s throwdown specialist Raghu.

“He reminded me of Kohli. I told Vikram Rathour: ‘Bring this guy in. He’s got class’. I’ve seen Sachin. Then Kohli. And now, Gill,” Shastri said.

As India prepare for the third Test at Lord’s, Gill has already stamped his authority as both a batter and a leader—making a case not just as a captain for now, but for the long term.